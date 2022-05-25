Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

