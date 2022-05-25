Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $270,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.87 and a 200 day moving average of $477.71. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $377.33 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.