Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $270,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.
SOXX opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.87 and a 200 day moving average of $477.71. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $377.33 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
