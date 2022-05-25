LHT Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. LHT has a market capitalization of $80,662.32 and approximately $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008340 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006339 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

