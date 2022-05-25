Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.73

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.73 and last traded at $159.82, with a volume of 5761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.77.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

