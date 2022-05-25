Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.