LikeCoin Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $10,357.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,585,949 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

