Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $320.49 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

