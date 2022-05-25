Litentry 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.36 Million (LIT)

Litentry (LIT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $22.51 million and $15.36 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litentry Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

