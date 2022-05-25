Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 3.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 46,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,464,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

