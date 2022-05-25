LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RAMP opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.16.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,738,000 after acquiring an additional 277,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,840,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

