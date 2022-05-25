LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of RAMP traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 11,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,328. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

