Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,266.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,477.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,553.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

