Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $280,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

