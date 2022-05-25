Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,961,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,196,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.