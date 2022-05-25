Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $347.07 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.00.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

