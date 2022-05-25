Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:LRN opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.