Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CDW were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $158.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.84. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $155.39 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.