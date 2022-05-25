Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,347 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

NYSE YUM opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

