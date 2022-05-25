Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,700 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ball were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

BLL stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

