LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LKQ by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after buying an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,305,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,448,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 675,976 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

