LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in LKQ were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,305,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

