LNZ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Stem accounts for 0.5% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after purchasing an additional 631,694 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Stem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stem by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,210.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,120 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of STEM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.