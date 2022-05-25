LNZ Capital LP Invests $20.17 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,169,000. AES makes up about 14.8% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned 0.12% of AES as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 4,469,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,502. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.