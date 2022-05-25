LNZ Capital LP Invests $20.17 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,169,000. AES makes up about 14.8% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned 0.12% of AES as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
