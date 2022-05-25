LNZ Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

LNZ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 231.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,979 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up about 1.9% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Sunrun by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,251 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

