Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 2,540.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LZRFY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.51.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.