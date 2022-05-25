Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.41

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

About Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

