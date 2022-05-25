Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.41

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.
The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.
About Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)
