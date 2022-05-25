Loopring Tops 1-Day Volume of $223.31 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $785.72 million and $223.31 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,873.00 or 1.00003729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002177 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,082,009 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

