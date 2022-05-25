Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 88.04 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.86).

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Heating and Plumbing. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

