Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,273 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 101,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,343 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

