Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 187,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,186. Macerich has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.09.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 531,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after buying an additional 398,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

