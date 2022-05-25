Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.50

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.41), with a volume of 54301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Made Tech Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £47.76 million and a P/E ratio of -69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.53.

In other Made Tech Group news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake bought 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84 ($12,583.16).

Made Tech Group Company Profile (LON:MTEC)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.