Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

NYSE MMP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 923,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,436. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 30,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

