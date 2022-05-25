Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MAJE traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 194.64 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 70,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of £103.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Majedie Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 252 ($3.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.18.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

