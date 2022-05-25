Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:MAJE traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 194.64 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 70,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of £103.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Majedie Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 252 ($3.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.18.
