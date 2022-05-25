Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.25

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.

About Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

