Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.18% of Manning & Napier worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manning & Napier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

