Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

