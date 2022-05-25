Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,506.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,506.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.59. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,418.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,308.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,155.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

