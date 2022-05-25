Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 87,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush cut Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

