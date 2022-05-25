Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 120,721 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 401.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,721 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 75,583,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,454,227. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

