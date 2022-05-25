Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 16,030 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 2.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.74% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $236,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.59. 350,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $180.30 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.