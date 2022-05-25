Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 52,247 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $66,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 6,583,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.