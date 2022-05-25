Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 795,962 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,962 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $135,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,248,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,814,074. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

