Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.2% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Workday worth $108,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,615.00 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.49 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $319.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

