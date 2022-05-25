Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.59. 517,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,521. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

