Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

SBH stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,836. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

