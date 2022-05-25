Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 15,822 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 3.15% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $78,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,038. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

