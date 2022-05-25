Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 27,714 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 205,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,002. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

