Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,973,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

