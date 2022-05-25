Maverix Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.89. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.