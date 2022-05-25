MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.34 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $47,696.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.33 or 0.99890137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00208449 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00092094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00118126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00226800 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036764 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

